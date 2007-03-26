Program Partners Promotes Pair
Program Partners has upped two executives as it prepares for the fall launch of the Program Partners-distributed new Merv Griffin game show, Let's Play Crosswords.
David Hutchinson, VP, business development and operations, has been named senior VP, program operations and new media, responsible for expanding distribution onto new platforms.
Chad MacDonald, director of research and regional sales, has been named executive director, TV research, and regional sales manager.
