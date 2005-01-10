Program Partners Pitches Forensic Show

Just think of it as CSI: Canada. At least that's what its distributors are hoping.

Looking to cash in on the newest killer genre in prime time, distributor Program Partners has secured the rights to Canadian drama Da Vinci's Inquest.

The success of CSI and its spin-offs has prompted a wave of forensic shows, from Medium to ABC's upcoming Numbers, to Fox's House (which essentially applies the same sort of forensic sensibility to bodies that are still warm).

Now, Program Partners is pitching Da Vinci's Inquest, in its seventh year, about "charismatic, controversial and mercurial Coroner Dominic Da Vinci as he works with homicide detectives, forensic investigators and pathologists to solve the mysteries of unnatural, accidental or suspicious deaths."

Ninety-one episodes of the show, from MacGyver creator Chris Haddock, will be available in the U.S. beginning this year.

Program Partners specializes on selling Canadian shows outside that country, including Animal Planet's Animal Miracles with Alan Thicke.

