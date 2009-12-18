Program Partners' ‘Edgemont' Gets Mid-Season Start
Program Partners has cleared half-hour teen drama Edgemont
in 85% of the country to launch on Jan. 18, 2010. Stations from the Tribune,
Newport, Acme,
Lockwood, Granite and the CW+ all have picked up the show.
Edgemont first aired on the Canadian Broadcasting
Company (CBC) from 2000 to 2005. It stars Smallville's Kristin Kreuk and
Battlestar Galactica's Grace Park. A total of 70 episodes were produced.
Program Partners will deliver five episodes per week to
stations, who can then strip the show or vertically stack it in blocks to meet
FCC-mandated requirements that they air three hours per week of educational and
informational (E/I) programming. Stations can also air one episode per week if
they so choose.
The show was sold to stations for all barter, with 3.5
minutes each of local and national advertising time in each show.
Edgemont will be
distributed by Program Partners' new affiliate company, PPI Releasing. The
advertising time will be sold by Creative Television Market. Canadian producer
Omni Films produced the show.
