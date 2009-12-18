Program Partners' ‘Edgemont' Gets Mid-Season Start

Program Partners has cleared half-hour teen drama Edgemont

in 85% of the country to launch on Jan. 18, 2010. Stations from the Tribune,

Newport, Acme,

Lockwood, Granite and the CW+ all have picked up the show.

Edgemont first aired on the Canadian Broadcasting

Company (CBC) from 2000 to 2005. It stars Smallville's Kristin Kreuk and

Battlestar Galactica's Grace Park. A total of 70 episodes were produced.

Program Partners will deliver five episodes per week to

stations, who can then strip the show or vertically stack it in blocks to meet

FCC-mandated requirements that they air three hours per week of educational and

informational (E/I) programming. Stations can also air one episode per week if

they so choose.

The show was sold to stations for all barter, with 3.5

minutes each of local and national advertising time in each show.

Edgemont will be

distributed by Program Partners' new affiliate company, PPI Releasing. The

advertising time will be sold by Creative Television Market. Canadian producer

Omni Films produced the show.