Program Partners Clears Crosswords In Canada

Program Partners will now be importing show to Canada.



The distributor, which carved out a procedural drama niche in syndication with Canadian imports like Da Vinci's Inquest, has lined up the first Canadian outlets for the new game show, Crosswords. Crossroads launches this fall.



The game has been picked up by stations owned by Rogers Television in Ontario and CHUM Television in Alberta.



The half-hour show,

cleared in 28 of the top 30 U.S. markets

, is produced by Merv Griffin of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! fame.