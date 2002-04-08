Program-access decision expected by midsummer
The fate of the Federal Communications Commission's program-access rules
should be decided by midsummer, Media Bureau chief Ken Ferree said Friday.
The rules, enacted in 1992, generally bar cable networks from striking
exclusive deals with affiliated cable operators and prohibit discriminatory
pricing for direct-broadcast satellite companies.
The rules expire in October unless the FCC retains them.
