Professors Asked To Combat Piracy

The Senate has unanimously passed a resolution "encouraging" colleges and universities to educate students about unauthorized downloads of video and audio.

It carries no weight beyond that of the collective "pretty please" of the nation's legislators.

But that didn't stop Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Dan Glickman from praising the move: "Today’s Senate vote should serve as a call to action for educators – intellectual property is important, and they must take an active role in reinforcing that message."

MPAA says that a third of all internet piracy can be traced to college students. Add two years onto both ends of that general age group either way (16-24-year-olds) and the figure rises to 71% of all online pirates.

