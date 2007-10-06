Product Displacement on NBC’s Heroes
By Joel Topcik
NBC’s supernatural drama, Heroes, may be pioneering a new form of product integration: Call it product displacement.
After Claire the cheerleader (yes, she was saved) received a Nissan Rogue as a gift in the season opener, the car went missing in last week’s episode, leading some to wonder if the show’s long-standing deal with Nissan had gone with it (nope, the Rogue reportedly will return).
More curious, however, is the plotline involving Peter Petrelli (Milo Ventimiglia) and a missing shipment of iPods. Considering NBC Universal’s decision last month to pull its programs off Apple’s iTunes over pricing issues, this struck us as more like product diss-ment. (Indeed, Heroes was among the most popular downloads at iTunes.)
Pure coincidence, said a Universal Media Studios representative. The episode was shot last June.
Unlike the Rogue, however, we won’t find out what happened to the iPods in future episodes. Said the studio rep: "They just kind of dropped that."
With Anne Becker
