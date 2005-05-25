Producers Serve Up Inner Chef

New York-based production companies City Lights Television and Texture TV have wrapped production on Inner Chef, a how-to cooking series that will debut on Discovery Home Channel in November.

The duo has produced ten half-hour episodes of the show, which brings celebrity chef Marcus Sameulsson into people’s homes to help them cook and decorate.

Sameulsson, chef and co-owner of three-star restaurant, Aquavit, helps the everyday gourmets cook easy-to-prepare fare for an upcoming special event and offers fun design tips for the kitchen.

After re-launching in spring 2004 from Discovery Home & Leisure, Discovery Home Channel is focusing on reality shows about decorating and improvement.

Other upcoming shows include Flip that House, from producer R.J. Cutler about buying and re-selling a home; Building America’s Home, a 10-episode series in partnership with Better Homes & Gardens that will build, design and give away America’s "ideal" home--based on a survey conducted by the magazine; and Make Your Move, about the issues attached to moving.

Two-year-old City Lights also produces reality show FilmFakers for AMC and sports biography series Insider Training, which debuts on Fit TV this month.

It has recently signed pilot deals with Court TV, Discovery Health, and Travel Channel.

Inner Chef is the first offering from Textured TV, founded in 2003 by TV/film vets Lathan Hodge and Michele Wilson. The company is in negotiations to produce other food and style shows.