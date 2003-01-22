Producers: Need for ownership change not proven

A group of TV producers (with an actress and a couple of academics thrown in,

too) warned Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell that

Americans may think "the fix is in" when it comes to permitting more media

consolidation.

Criticizing his op-ed piece in Tuesday's USA Today, the Center for the

Creative Community said in a prepared statement that Powell "appears to have made up his

mind" that media-ownership rules should change, "even as the FCC continues to

receive evidence from the public."

That particular attack ignored the fact, however, that the Federal Appeals Court in

Washington, D.C., has already told Powell that some of the rules must

change.

Unimpressed by Powell's insistence that some version of the rules are needed

to protect "bedrock principles of our republic," such as ensuring a diversity of

news sources, the center said he has ignored his own charge to examine "just the

facts."

For instance, despite his proclamation that "choices abound" on television,

they noted that just five companies produced and distributed the fast majority of

broadcast- and cable-TV programming.

The group also complained that Powell is ignoring the dearth of programming

produced outside of the big networks' in-house departments.

The center's board of advisers, named in Wednesday's statement, included

Writers Guild of America president and producer Victoria Riskin, Oscar-winning

writer and Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Frank Pierson,

actress Sissy Spacek, staffers of the University of Southern California's

Annenberg School of Communication and several other producers.