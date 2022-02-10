Producer Simon Thomas Named President of ITV Entertainment

ITV America said it named producer Simon Thomas as president of ITV Entertainment. He will also be ITV America head of international programming.

In his new role, Thomas will head the development and production of original series and buzzy international formats, the company said. He will also oversee production of ITV series sold to U.S buyers and produced abroad.

Thomas reports to David Ellenberg, ITV America’s chief creative officer, who had been overseeing ITV Entertainment.

Michelle Byars ITV America (Image credit: ITV America)

ITV also said that Michelle Byars has been promoted to senior VP of development at ITV Entertainment from VP. She will report to Thomas and develop and adapt global formats for the U.S.

“With the sweeping globalization of the marketplace, we’ve been focusing our business on selling and producing on a global level, in any territory. Simon has worked on some of the biggest successes in unscripted, steering shows in the U.S. and abroad, and navigating international IP domestically,” said David George, CEO of ITV America. “Leaning further into this strategy to solidify our position as a global content leader, Simon is the ideal person to head up ITV Entertainment and grow our U.S. production business around the world.”

Also: Producer of the Year: By George, That‘s Prolific

Thomas has executive produced all U.S. seasons of Love Island, as well as new series like My Mom, Your Dad and the upcoming Rat in the Kitchen. Before joining ITV America he worked on international series and local formats including I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and the original UK version of Love Island. Big Brother and Beauty and the Geek.■