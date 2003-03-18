Producer Schoon has True Visions
Valerie Schoon is launching her own company, True Visions, a Valerie Schoon
Production Co., which will produce TV programs, films and documentaries.
Schoon has been associated with a division of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo
Productions, Harpo Films, and worked with Winfrey on television miniseries
The Wedding, which aired on ABC, and on theatrical film
Beloved.
