Producer Denies Letterman Extortion

48 Hours producer Robert "Joe" Halderman has pleaded not guilty against charges of extortion against David Letterman.

Halderman's free on $200,000 bail, set by Judge Michael Melkonian. His attorney Gerald Shargel told reporters outside a Friday hearing that there was "another side to the story," and they intended to bring the case to trial.

Letterman, who made the plot allegations while confessing Thursday on his CBS latenight yakker to having had sex with staffers, worked closely with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, according to D.A. Robert Morgenthau at a Friday morning press conference.

"The message in this case is that New York will not tolerate the coercion of extortion of anyone, be the victims rich or poor, famous or anonymous," Morgenthau said.

