Producer Chirkinian joins Gaylord

By

Veteran CBS Sports producer Frank Chirkinian has been named president and
executive producer at Gaylord Event Television.

Chirkinian -- who won four Emmy Awards and was best known for producing
professional-golf events -- replaces Terry Jastrow as the company's
president.

Gaylord Event Television, which was formerly Jack Nicklaus Productions,
produces a number of top golf events for television, including Shell's
Wonderful World of Golf.