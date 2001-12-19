Producer Chirkinian joins Gaylord

Veteran CBS Sports producer Frank Chirkinian has been named president and

executive producer at Gaylord Event Television.

Chirkinian -- who won four Emmy Awards and was best known for producing

professional-golf events -- replaces Terry Jastrow as the company's

president.

Gaylord Event Television, which was formerly Jack Nicklaus Productions,

produces a number of top golf events for television, including Shell's

Wonderful World of Golf.