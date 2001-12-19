Producer Chirkinian joins Gaylord
Veteran CBS Sports producer Frank Chirkinian has been named president and
executive producer at Gaylord Event Television.
Chirkinian -- who won four Emmy Awards and was best known for producing
professional-golf events -- replaces Terry Jastrow as the company's
president.
Gaylord Event Television, which was formerly Jack Nicklaus Productions,
produces a number of top golf events for television, including Shell's
Wonderful World of Golf.
