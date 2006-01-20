Procedurals Power CBS

CBS easily won the Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight ratings race in the 18-49 demo Thursday night with procedural dramas CSI and Without a Trace.

CBS averaged a 7 rating/18 share, led by CSI's 9.1/22 at 9-10. Without a Trace held onto much of that lead-in, averaging a 7.3/19 at 10 p.m.

ABC was a distant second at a 3.9/10 for the night, just edging out NBC in the demo, led by Dancing With the Stars, which averaged a 5.2/14 over its hour and a half, including winning the 8-9 time period against a repeat of CSI on CBS.

NBC recorded a 3.8/10. Its top show was My Name Is Earl, which avearged a 5.3/13, but was still third at 9-9:30 behind CSI and Dancing. New NBC sitcom Four Kings averaged a 3.5/9 at 8:30, but the Kings were beaten by the pairs on Dancing, as well as by the CSI repeat.

Fox took fourth with a 2.6/7 for That 70's Show and The O.C., followed by The WB at a 2/5, led by Smallville (2.1/6).

Univision's soaps earned a 1.9/5, while UPN mustered a 1/3, led by Everybody Hates Chris at a 1.5/4 at 8-8:30.

