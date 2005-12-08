Probst Sticks With Survivor

Ending widespread speculation that Survivor’s Jeff Probst would walk away from the show he has hosted since its inception in 2000, CBS Thursday confirmed to B&C that he has renewed his contract.

“We have a new agreement with Jeff Probst to continue as host of Survivor,” a CBS spokesman said.

Sources said it is a two-year deal that will take Probst through the hit show’s 16th edition in 2008.

Executive producer Mark Burnett produces two cycles of the series each season for CBS.

The 42-year-old Probst’s current contract was reportedly set to expire in the first half of 2006, when the upcoming 12th edition of Survivor ends.

Probst has been vocal about his desire to eventually settle down and start a family, which led to questions about whether he would want to make another long-term commitment to the program or simply leave.

But despite a flurry of speculative press reports questioning whether Probst would go, and who might replace him, he had never declared his intentions.

The Associated Press had quoted Probst as saying, “There’s the inevitable point where you go, ‘Do I want to do other things?’ But … I’ll never have as good a job as Survivor.”