Pro-Net Neutrality Senators Rally Around Genachowski’s Proposal

Network neutrality supporter Senator Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) and some leading senators are the latest in a list of legislators rallying around FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's network neutrality proposal.



Dorgan, joined by 10 other Democratic senators (actually nine plus independent Bernie Sanders) wrote Genachowski that they were pleased he was launching the proposed rulemaking (at the FCC's public meeting Thursday), but also said they supported an extended comment period with time for all sides to provide their input.



"We believe that this is the path toward guaranteeing that consumers will hold ultimate control over the content they send and receive over the Internet and that the Internet will remain open and free for everyone who uses it."



They point out that the FCC has "rightly" treated the Internet with a light regulatory hand. But they also add that the FCC's enforcement of its four Internet openness guidelines has been challenged--Comcast challenged the BitTorrent decision. "In short, there is more work to be done," he said.



Other signatories to the letter included Senate Communications Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry (Mass.) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (Vt.).