Priya Sridhar Joins NBC News as Correspondent

Priya Sridhar is joining NBC News as a correspondent, based in Atlanta. She comes from KNSD San Diego, known as NBC 7 and owned by NBCUniversal. She was a political reporter at NBC 7 and hosted the weekly show Politically Speaking.

Sridhar previously was a White House correspondent at the international news organization Arise News, and was an investigative and general assignment reporter for KENS San Antonio.

Sridhar started her career at WCSH Maine and was an intern at NBC News’s London bureau.

She got her master’s from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

Sridhar will report for all NBC News platforms, including MSNBC.

She is co-president of Asian American Journalists Association San Diego. She’s also an officer in the United States Navy Reserve and is on the board of directors for Military Veterans in Journalism.