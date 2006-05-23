Privacy Policy - Automatic Data



* Automatic Data Collection:



Methods used to collect this information may include "cookies" and "clear GIFs" (also known as "pixel tags" or "beacons").A cookie is a small amount of data that is sent to your browser from a server and stored on your computer’s hard drive.Most browsers allow Users to block the receipt of cookies, but doing so may compromise your ability to use certain features of this Site.A clear GIF is a small graphic image, typically used in connection with cookies, that is placed on a web site or in an email message.A clear GIF can monitor certain user behavior, such as your usage of the web site, whether you opened an email message or whether you clicked on a URL in an email message.

Some of the materials included on this Site, including advertising, may be served by third parties. These third parties, in the course of serving such materials, may collect information regarding your use of this Site and how you respond to e-mail communications, using methods that may include those described in the preceding paragraph. Collection, use, disclosure and security of information collected by third parties are subject to the privacy policies of those third parties. You may view the privacy policy of DoubleClick, a third party that serves ads to this Site, at www.privacychoices.org.