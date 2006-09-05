Prison, Vanished Give Fox Victory

Prison Break helped Fox a clear victory in the Monday primetime race, with a 3.3 rating/8 share in the key 18-49 demo. Prison got the night’s best numbers, with a 3.8/10; Vanished followed with a significant dropoff, actually coming in third in its 9-10 time slot with a 2.7/7, behind reruns of Two and a Half Men and The New Adventures of Old Christine on CBS (2.9/7) and a rerun of Wife Swap on ABC (2.8/7).

CBS was second for the night with a 2.9/7; its entire lineup consisted of reruns, with CSI: Miami its strongest performer (3.1/8).

ABC was third with a 2.5/6 for Wife Swap and Supernanny reruns.

And Gary Coleman's Arnold Drummond might greet this news with a “Whatchyu talkin’ about, Willis?”: the NBC movie Diff’rent Strokes, which took a look behind the scenes of the ’80s sitcom and its stars gone bad, tanked at a 1.5/4 from 8-10. Medium’s numbers from 10-11 were even weatker, at a 1.4/3; the Peacock was No. 4 for the night with a 1.5/4.

The WB and UPN, soon to be The CW, got a combined score of 0.3/1.