Prison Breaks Out as No. 1

Fox’s Prison Break topped the prime time heap on Monday, scoring with a 4.0 rating/11 share in the key 18-49 demo from 8-9. Prison and Vanished, the second-highest-rated show with a 3.1/8 from 9-10, helped Fox to an overall win in the demo with a 3.5/10, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.Prison improved on its numbers from last week's season premiere (3.7/12), while Vanished saw a bit of its season-premiere numbers (3/8) vanish.

CBS was second in the demo with a night of comedy and CSI: Miami reruns.

At No. 3, ABC earned a 2.8/7 with Wife Swap and Supernanny reruns.

Audiences didn’t seem to want to tune into the heavier material: NBC’s airing of Katrina: The Long Road Back only managed to eke out a 1.8/5 from 8-9. It tied with the Peacock’s Medium rerun at 10 for the lowest-rated Big Four program of the night. Dateline was the network’s highest-rated show with a 2.4/6 from 9-10. The network was in fourth place for the night with a 2.0/5.

The WB and UPN got an 0.7/2 combined.