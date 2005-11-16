Prison Break Staffer Found Dead

Matthew Houbrick, a show accountant for Fox's breakout hit Prison Break, was found dead Monday in his room at the Drake Hotel in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times is reporting the death is a result of an apparent drug overdose and that white powder, believed to be cocaine or heroin, was found in the room. Prison Break is shot in Chicago at the Joliet Correctional Center.Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Broadcasting Company released the following statement: "We are saddened by the passing of Matthew Houbrick, who served as an accountant on our production of the television series Prison Break. Our deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time."

Houbrick, 42, had previously worked on shows including Charmed, 7th Heaven, Pacific Palisades and The Love Boat: The Next Wave.