Prism on the Hill
The Entertainment Industries Council will give Capitol Hill a sneak preview
of its Prism Awards broadcast.
The awards, handed out May 9 in Los Angeles, are for "outstanding efforts in
the accurate depiction of drug, alcohol and tobacco use and addiction" in the
media.
The awards ceremony will be syndicated by Tribune in August, but July 16 it
will get a preview airing in the Dirkson Building.
Among the legislators on the host committee are Senator Barbara Boxer
(D-Calif.), Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) and House Telcomsubcom Chairman Fred
Upton (R- Mich.).
Tom Arnold is expected to make an appearance.
