Princess coming to NBC

NBC is teaming up with Granada Entertainment USA on six-episode reality

series American Princess, to air on NBC this summer.

The show will bring 10 American girls to England to live as princesses, a la

My Fair Lady.

"As we continue to aggressively build our U.S. reality business, we're

delighted to be moving forward with NBC on this fairytale idea," Granada USA

president Antony Root said.

This year, Granada also brought its Michael Jackson special and I'm a

Celebrity . Get Me Out ofHere! to ABC.

American Princess will be executive-produced by Laura Fuest and Rachel

Ashdown, and production will be overseen by Paul Jackson, Granada's director of

international production in London and entertainment, and Curt Northrup,

Granada's vice president of alternative programming in Los

Angeles.