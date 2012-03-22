Princell Hair Promoted at NBC Sports Group

RELATED: Comcast's Sports News Point Man

Princell Hair has been promoted to senior vice president of news and talent at the NBC Sports Group, up from his previous senior VP of news operations role at Comcast Sports Group. He starts in the new role immediately and reports to Sam Flood, executive producer, NBC Sports and NBC Sports Network.

Hair will now oversee all talent recruitment, negotiation and development for the NBC Sports Group, including NBC Sports, NBC Sports Network, Golf Channel, and Comcast's 11 Regional Sports Networks, while also consulting with NBC Sports Digital. Hair also gets oversight of the NBC Sports Group's newsgathering operations and strategy.

"Princell's promotion is emblematic of one of our core strategies; putting talented people in roles that will help the entire group, said Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBC Sports Group. "His track record and experience will add value to every area of the NBC Sports Group."

Hair joined Comcast Sports Group as senior VP, news operations, in 2008. Prior to that, he was senior VP of Turner Broadcasting's Strategic Planning Group, senior VP of program and talent development for CNN Worldwide, and executive VP and general manager of CNN/U.S. Hair was also vice president of news for the former Viacom Television Stations Group.

"Princell's work with the regional sports networks has been impressive," said Flood. "To be able to take his talent and leadership across all platforms of the NBC Sports Group was a natural fit, and we are fortunate to have him overseeing these important departments of our company."