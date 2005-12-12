Prince Gets Full-VH1 Press

VH1 is going all out for the latest Prince video, premiering it simultaneously Dec. 13 on all of its television, broadband and wireless platforms. This marks the first time a music video has premiered worldwide on such multiple platforms.

The music video, “Te Amo Corazón” (I Love You, Sweetheart), was shot in Marrakesh, Morroco, and directed by actress Salma Hayeck. At 11 p.m., VH1 will simultaneously debut the video, from Prince’s upcoming 3121 album, on cable networks VH1, VH1 Classic, VHUNO, Temp and VH1 Soul, on its Web site VH1.com through broadband channel Vspot and on cellphones through VH1 Mobile, a part of Verizon’s V Cast service.

VH1 is an MTV Network. It averaged 539,000 total viewers during prime in Nov., up 11 percent from last year.