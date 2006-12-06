Primetime Web Sentiment Studied

BrandIntel, a Canadian-based company that takes the pulse of prime time via Web "sentiment," says that according to its latest, mid-season, study, NBC shows have the highest "audience engagement and discussion volume," with Heroes surpassing previous leader Studio 60 in share of online discussion.



But ABC and CBS shows have both overtaken NBC in the "positive sentiment" category. The company also tracked buzz about the upcoming shows in July.



The company says it analyzed over four million search hits on 21 new shows from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, then drilled down to online discussions in the week following a show's premiere.



Following are the top 10:



Mid-Season Pre-launch Audience Sentiment

Ranking Show Title Ranking Discussion Score

1 Heroes (NBC) 2 25.4% 3.97

2 Ugly Betty (ABC) 5 13.7% 3.82

3 Studio 60 (NBC) 1 10.2% 3.72

4 Jericho (CBS) 6 6.1% 3.53

5 Shark (CBS) 14 5.8% 3.44

6 Friday Night

Lights (NBC) 7 5.3% 3.62

7 30 Rock (NBC) 3 4.4% 3.22

8 The Nine (ABC) 4 3.7% 3.42

9 Brothers and

Sisters (ABC) 12 2.9% 3.42

10 Standoff (FOX) 20 2.8% 3.43

