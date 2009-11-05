Primetime Ratings: Yanks' Clincher Pops Cork on Fox's First-Place Finish

World Series Game 6, which saw the New York Yankees win their first championship since 2000, earned a 7.2/20 rating for Fox and drew 22.3 million viewers. The series six-game average was 19.4 million viewers, marking a 39% increase over last years Phillies/Rays series.

The opening hour of Game 6 between the Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies charted a 6.9/19 and 22.3 million viewers for Fox. CBS was next at 2.0/6 with The New Adventures of Old Christine (2.1/6) and Gary Unmarried (2.0/5) at 8 and 8:30 respectively. ABC, NBC and The CW all tied for third place on the hour at 1.7/5. ABC aired Hank, NBC showed Mercy and The CW programmed America's Next Top Model.

The second hour of the decisive World Series game rose to 7.1/18 with 21.8 million viewers. CBS was second at 3.2/8 for Criminal Minds. ABC came in at 3.1/8 for Modern Family (3.4/9) and Cougar Town (2.7/7) at 9 and 9:30 respectively. NBC's Law & Order: SVU was next at 2.5/6. The CW was fifth at 0.7/2 for a rerun of Vampire Diaries.

CSI: NY took first place at 10 (the World Series didn't appear on the Fast Nationals grid since Fox typically doesn't program nationally in the 10 p.m. hour). The show earned a 2.7/7 for CBS. ABC's Eastwick pulled a 1.6/4. NBC's The Jay Leno Show came in at 1.3/4.

On the night, Fox averaged a 7.0/18 and 22 million viewers from 8-10. CBS was second at 2.7/7 with 10.2 million tuning in from 8-11. ABC was third at 2.1/6. NBC finished fourth at 1.8/5. The CW was fifth with a 1.2/3.