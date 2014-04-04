Primetime Ratings: ‘Wonderland’ Ends Down

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland went out on a down note Thursday night, drawing a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—a decline of one tenth from last Thursday. ABC confirmed last week that the show would not return for a second season and that this week’s episode would be its last. Grey’s Anatomy was even with last week at 2.6. Scandal declined 10% to 2.8. ABC finished second among broadcasters with a 2.1 rating and a 6 share.

CBS was the night’s top network with a 2.5/8. The Big Bang Theory led all broadcast shows with a 4.8—down one tenth from its last original broadcast March 13. The Millers jumped 21% from March 13 to 2.9. Two and a Half Men and The Crazy Ones each grew one tenth from March 13 to 2.5 and 1.8, respectively. Elementary declined one tenth from March 13 to 1.6.

Fox finished third with a 1.6/5. Fox’s American Idol drew a 1.8, down one tenth from last Thursday and hitting a new series low. Hell’s Kitchen was also down one tenth at 1.7. Surviving Jack declined one tenth to 1.2.

NBC came in fourth with a 1.1/3. Community fell 18% from its most recent original March 20 to 0.9, a series low. Parks and Recreation was down one tenth from March 20 at 1.1. Hollywood Game Night grew one tenth from March 13 to 1.1. Parenthood was down 14% from last week at 1.2.

The CW drew a 0.3/1 with reruns.