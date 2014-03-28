ABC Cancels ‘Once Upon a Time in Wonderland’

ABC has canceled Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, the network confirmed Friday.

The freshman fantasy drama, a spinoff of Once Upon a Time, will end with the upcoming April 3 episode. It will be replaced in the 8 p.m. Thursday timeslot April 10 by a new episode of reality competition Shark Tank. ABC plans to air reruns of Grey’s Anatomy in the timeslot on subsequent Thursdays.

ABC Entertainment Group president Paul Lee told reporters at the TCA winter press tour in January that he had originally planned to schedule Wonderland as a mid-season program to bridge seasons of the original Once Upon a Time. “I should have done that, because I think that would have been a natural audience to go through there,” Lee said. “And, you know, that Thursday slot is difficult.”

Thursday night’s episode of Wonderland drew a 0.9 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49, up one tenth from its season low a week earlier.

The cancelation comes one day after ABC pulled the plug on midseason drama Mind Games just five episodes into its run.