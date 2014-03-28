ABC Cancels 'Mind Games'

ABC has canceled one-hour drama Mind Games.

The network will air reruns of Resurrection in its 10 p.m. Tuesday timeslot for the next two weeks. Unscripted series Celebrity Wife Swap will then take over the time period when it premieres April 15.

ABC aired five episodes of the freshman series before pulling the plug. Tuesday's episode tied the series low with a 0.6 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49.