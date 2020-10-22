Primetime Ratings Wednesday: World Series Stays Level on Fox

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race easily, the World Series giving the network a big victory. Fox had a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 11 share. In second was ABC at 0.7/4.

Fox had Rays-Dodgers across prime as Tampa Bay evened the series. The rating stayed level with Game One.

ABC had the premiere of The Goldbergs, with two episodes across the 8 p.m. hour at 0.8. It is season eight of that comedy. After comedy repeats, Whoopi Goldberg-narrated The Con shot up 67% to 0.5.

CBS rated a 0.6/4. Big Brother got a 0.9 and The Amazing Race a 0.6, both down a tenth of a point. A SWAT rerun was on at 10.

NBC and Telemundo both scored a 0.5/3. On NBC, The Wall went up 50% to 0.6 and two hours of American Ninja Warrior fell 33% to 0.4.

Telemundo had Premios Billboard De La Musica Latina 2 across primetime. The special got a 0.8 last year.

Univision got a 0.4/2. Medicos and Imperio De Mentiras both notched a 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion a 0.3. Everything on Univision was up a tenth of a point.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Devils and Coroner both rated a flat 0.1.