Primetime Ratings Wednesday: ‘Singer’ Dips But Fox Still On Top

Fox had the winning score in Wednesday prime, thanks to The Masked Singer, beating ABC and the CMA Awards. Fox had a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. ABC posted a 1.1/6.

NBC was just off the pace at 1.0/6.

The Masked Singer slid 6% to 1.5 and I Can See Your Voice fell 18% to 0.9.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards, celebrating the best in country music, took up all of prime on ABC and scored a 1.1. Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted from the Music City Center in Nashville. Last year’s CMA Awards got a 2.0.

NBC welcomed back its Chicago shows. Chicago Med got a 1.1, Chicago Fire a 1.0 and Chicago P.D. a 0.9.

CBS got a 0.5/3. The Amazing Race dropped 14% to 0.6 and the season starter for SWAT got a 0.4. A second hour of SWAT did the same.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor up 25% from the day before for a 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras at a flat 0.4. Dulce Ambicion posted a flat 0.2.

On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero got a flat 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija went up 33% to 0.4. Falsa Identidad got a level 0.2.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Devils and Coroner both rated their usual 0.1.