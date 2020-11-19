Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Rising ‘Singer’ Paces Fox

Fox had the top score in Wednesday prime, with The Masked Singer doing its usual damage. Fox had a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was NBC at 0.9/5.

The Masked Singer got a 1.6 and I Can See Your Voice a 1.0, the pair both up a tenth of a point.

NBC had Chicago Med at 1.0, Chicago Fire at 0.9 and Chicago P.D. at 0.8. All lost a tenth from their season premieres last week.

ABC and CBS both rated a 0.5/3. ABC had The Goldbergs, American Housewife and The Conners at 0.6, Goldbergs and Conners down a tenth and Housewife flat. Black-ish scored a level 0.4 and the season starter for For Life a 0.4.

On CBS, two hours of The Amazing Race got a 0.6 and 0.5, virtually flat with last week’s 0.6. SWAT lost 25% for a 0.3.

Univision did a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.2/1. Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.4, then Dulce Ambicion at 0.2. All three were level with last week.

Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at a flat 0.2, Todo Por Mi Hija down 25% to 0.3 and Falsa Identidad at a flat 0.2.

The CW got a 0.1/0. Devils and Coroner both scored a level 0.1.