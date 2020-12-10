Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox Wins With ‘Masked Singer’ Singalong

Fox won the Wednesday ratings derby, with The Masked Singer leading the way. Fox rated a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat CBS at 0.6/4.

The Masked Singer, with a singalong episode that saw no one voted out, lost 38% for a 1.0 and the I Can See Your Voice finale dropped 25% to 0.8.

On CBS, The Amazing Race notched a flat 0.7 and SEAL Team went up 20% to 0.6. SWAT shot up 67% to 0.5.

ABC was just behind at 0.6/3. The two-hour The Great Christmas Light Fight premiere got a 0.7 and 0.6, virtually level with last year’s 0.7 opener. For Life grew 33% to 0.4.

NBC tallied a 0.5/3. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, with Matthew Morrison playing The Grinch in a stage production, got a 0.6, with 2.5 million total viewers. A Nurses rerun followed.

Univision got a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.5, Imperios de Mentiras at 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3, all three shows flat.

On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero shed 60% for a 0.2. Todo Por Mi Hija got a 0.4 and Falsa Identidad a 0.3, both flat.

The CW rated a 0.1/0. Devils and special Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown both scored a 0.1, Devils level with last week.