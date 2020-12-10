Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox Wins With ‘Masked Singer’ Singalong
‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ starts on ABC, ‘Grinch’ takes stage on NBC
Fox won the Wednesday ratings derby, with The Masked Singer leading the way. Fox rated a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat CBS at 0.6/4.
The Masked Singer, with a singalong episode that saw no one voted out, lost 38% for a 1.0 and the I Can See Your Voice finale dropped 25% to 0.8.
On CBS, The Amazing Race notched a flat 0.7 and SEAL Team went up 20% to 0.6. SWAT shot up 67% to 0.5.
ABC was just behind at 0.6/3. The two-hour The Great Christmas Light Fight premiere got a 0.7 and 0.6, virtually level with last year’s 0.7 opener. For Life grew 33% to 0.4.
NBC tallied a 0.5/3. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, with Matthew Morrison playing The Grinch in a stage production, got a 0.6, with 2.5 million total viewers. A Nurses rerun followed.
Univision got a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.5, Imperios de Mentiras at 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3, all three shows flat.
On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero shed 60% for a 0.2. Todo Por Mi Hija got a 0.4 and Falsa Identidad a 0.3, both flat.
The CW rated a 0.1/0. Devils and special Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown both scored a 0.1, Devils level with last week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.