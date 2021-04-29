Primetime Ratings Wednesday: ABC Has Top Rating For Biden Address
‘The Masked Singer’ down on Fox
ABC, Fox and NBC had the top scores in Wednesday ratings. President Biden took up much of prime as he addressed Congress. ABC and Fox both scored a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 4 share. NBC also had a 0.5, and a 3 share.
The networks went with Biden coverage at 9 p.m. ET.
ABC had The Goldbergs down 17% to 0.5 and Home Economics at a flat 0.4. The President Biden address got a 0.6 in the first hour and 0.5 in the second.
Fox had The Masked Singer at 0.8, down from last week’s 1.1 and 1.2 double run, and the presidential address scored a 0.4.
NBC had a Chicago Med rerun, then a 0.5 and 0.4 upon switching to Biden.
CBS scored a 0.4/3. The Price is Right At Night earned a flat 0.5 and Biden got a 0.4 and 0.3.
Telemundo and Univision both posted a 0.3/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos, special Mensaje A La Nacion and Buscando A Frida all got a 0.3, Exatlon and Buscando staying level.
On Telemundo, Disenando Tu Amor got a flat 0.4 and Biden coverage a 0.3.
The CW did a 0.1/1. Kung Fu scored a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1, the pair flat.
