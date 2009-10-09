Primetime Ratings: Wedding Bells Ring In Ratings For ‘The Office'

The one-hour The Office wedding special earned a 4.5/12 in the 9 p.m. hour Thursday night, second only to Grey's Anatomy on the night. Pam and Jim tied the knot in front of 9.1 million viewers and ratings jumped from a 3.7/10 for last week's normal half-hour episode.

CBS' Survivor won the 8 p.m. hour with a 3.4/10 and 11.7 million viewers. ABC's FlashForward was next at 3.0/9. Both shows fell after registering a 3.7/11 last week. Fox pulled in at 2.8/8 for Bones. NBC was next at 2.1/6 for Community in its new timeslot (2.0/6) and Parks and Recreation (2.2/6). The CW's Vampire Diaries finished with a 1.7/5.

Grey's Anatomy took the top spot at 9 with a 5.3/13, down from 6.0/15 from last week. The Office was next at 4.5/12. CBS' CSI charted a 3.4/9 and was first in viewers on the night with 14.6 million viewers. Fox came in at 2.1/5 for Fringe. The CW fell to 1.1/3 for Supernatural.

ABC's Private Practice was first again at 10 with a 3.7/10, though that was lower than last week's 4.5/13 premiere number. The Mentalist on CBS scored a 3.2/9 with 14.2 million viewers. NBC's Jay Leno Show was third at 1.7/5.

ABC won the night at 4.0/11, followed by CBS with a 3.3/9. CBS was tops in viewers with 13.5 million. NBC finished third with a 2.8/8. Fox pulled a 2.5/7. The CW finished fifth with a 1.4/4.