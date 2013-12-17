Primetime Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Performance Finale Falls to Low

NBC's The Voice drew a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 for its performance finale Monday night, down a tenth from last week and a drop of 21% vs last fall; the 3.3 was the show's lowest-rating ever for a performance finale.

At 10 p.m. The Sing Off drew a 2.2, down two tenths from last Monday. NBC won the night overall with a 3.0 rating/8 share.

CBS finished second with 1.9/5. Mike and Molly posted a 2.2, up two tenths from the week prior. Hostages received a 1.2 rating. How I Met Your Mother (2.7 rating), Two Broke Girls (2.3 rating) and Mom (1.9 rating) all posted declines—down 10 percent, 15 percent and 10 percent respectively from their last original airings Dec. 2.

Fox came in third with a 1.2/3. Almost Human posted a 1.6 rating, down two tenths from the week prior.

ABC finished fourth with a 1.1/3. The Great Christmas Light Fight finished with a 1.2 rating, down two tenths from its premiere last week.

The CW aired repeats.

Ratings for ABC and NBC received an assist from the NFL’s Monday night game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions, which aired on a Baltimore NBC affiliate and a Detroit ABC affiliate.