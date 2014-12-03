Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘Marry Me’ Up for NBC

NBC’s The Voice was Tuesday night’s top broadcast offering, drawing a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night—up 13% from last Tuesday. NBC was the No. 1 broadcaster on the evening, averaging a 1.8 rating and 5 share. Marry Me was up 27% at 1.4. About a Boy gained one tenth to 1.1. Chicago Fire was even with last week at 1.6.

ABC finished second with a 1.7/5. New special Toy Story That Time Forgot drew a 1.9. A Charlie Brown Christmas drew a 2.1, making it the night’s second-highest rated show. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was up 13% from its last new episode Nov. 18 at 1.8. Forever gained 20% from Nov. 18 to 1.2.

Fox came in third with a 1.4/4. MasterChefJunior gained one tenth of a point from last week to 1.6. New Girl was up 8% at 1.4. The Mindy Project was even with last week at 1.1.

CBS averaged a 1.3/4 with reruns. The CW averaged a 1.2/4. The Flash was up one tenth of a point from last week at 1.5. Supernatural was even at 0.9. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Flash earned a 1.3 and Supernatural a 0.8.