Primetime Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Down From Previous Finales

The finale for the fifth cycle of The Voice pulled in a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night for NBC—its lowest for a finale since cycle one. Tuesday night’s broadcast was down 11% from the fourth cycle finale in June, which drew a 4.4 rating, and down 20% from last fall’s cycle three finale at a 4.9.

Preceding The Voice was The Biggest Loser, which drew a 2.0 rating, up 5% from last week. NBC won the night with a 3.3 rating /10 share.

CBS came in second with a 2.4/7. NCIS drew a 2.8 (down 3% from last week), followed by NCIS: Los Angeles with a 2.4 (the same as last week) and Person of Interest at 1.9 (down 14% from its most recent original episode Nov. 26.)

ABC and Fox tied for third among the major networks. Both ran reruns, save the season finale of ABC News’ What Would You Do?, which drew a 0.7. The CW also aired reruns.