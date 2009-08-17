Primetime Ratings: Vick Interview a Winner For ‘60 Minutes’

60 Minutes’ interview with Michael Vick, who is one step closer to returning to NFL action after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, was a big ratings draw for CBS. The show attracted 12.1 million viewers and earned a 2.6/9 rating Sunday night. The audience total was 3 million higher than last week’s show.



The runner-up to 60 Minutes in the opening hour of primetime was a rerun of America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC, which earned a 1.4/5 and had less than half the viewer total of 60 Minutes, with 5.8 million tuning in. Reruns of ‘Til Death (0.8/3) and The Simpsons (1.3/4) gave Fox a 1.0/4 for the hour. NBC came in at 0.8/3 for Merlin. The CW’s Easy Money pulled a 0.2/1.



CBS stayed in the lead at 8 with a 2.7/9 for Big Brother, though it lost more than 3 million of its lead-in audience with a 9 million viewer total. Fox moved up to second with a 2.3/7 for reruns of The Simpsons (2.2/7) and Family Guy (2.4/7). ABC’s Who Wants To Be a Millionaire got a 1.5/5, on par with last Sunday's premiere. A second episode of Merlin scored a 0.9/3 for NBC. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 with the first hour of its Sunday night movie, Disturbing Behavior.



Fox moved into first place at 9 with back-to-back reruns of Family Guy pulling a 2.4/7. ABC’s Shark Tank was next at 1.8/5, which rose from last week’s 1.3/4 for its premiere. There Goes the Neighborhood on CBS came in at 1.5/4, a step lower than last week’s premiere (1.6/4). A Saturday Night Live rerun on NBC drew a 0.8/2. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for the second hour of Disturbing Behavior.



In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS and NBC tied at 1.1/3. CBS aired a rerun of Cold Case, NBC countered with a second hour of SNL. Defying Gravity on ABC pulled in at 0.8/2.



For the night CBS was first at 2.0/6 with 7.8 million total viewers. Fox was just behind at 1.9/6. ABC finished third with a 1.4/4. NBC was next at 0.9/3. The CW finished fifth with a 0.3/1.