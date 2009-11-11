Primetime Ratings: ‘V' Returns To Earth

ABC's V returned to Earth Tuesday night, pulling a second-place 3.7/10 in the 8 p.m. hour after delivering the biggest number of any new show (save Jay Leno) this season when it debuted at 5.2/14 with 14.3 million viewers Nov. 3. Tuesday night the audience total was down to 10.6 million.

CBS' NCIS beat V in the opening hour with a 4.2/11 and 20.2 million viewers, the highest demo rating and viewer total on the night. V was second, followed by NBC's The Biggest Loser, which earned a 3.3/9. Fox came in at 2.3/6 for So You Think You Can Dance. The CW's 90210 was fifth with a 1.2/3.

NBC moved into first at 9 with a 4.1/11 for the second hour of Biggest Loser. CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles was next at 3.7/9 and first in viewers on the hour with 16.2 million. ABC's Dancing With the Stars drew a 3.4/9 and was second in viewers at 15.5 million. Fox came in at 2.3/6 for hour two of So You Think You Can Dance. The CW fell to 0.7/2 for Melrose Place.

CBS' The Good Wife was in first at 10 with a 2.7/7 and 12.9 million viewers. In the Spotlight With Robin Roberts on ABC was next at 2.4/7. NBC was third at 1.9/5 with The Jay Leno Show.

CBS took the night overall with a 3.2/8 and 14.5 million viewers. NBC was next at 3.0/8. ABC drew a 2.9/8. Fox came in fourth at 2.0/5. The CW was fifth 0.6/2.