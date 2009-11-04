Primetime Ratings: 'V' Prevails in Debut
V got off to an out-of-this-world start Tuesday night for ABC and put the network just a fraction behind CBS in the demo race. CBS edged out a win with new episodes of its NCIS franchise and freshman drama The Good Wife.
But execs at ABC are all smiles as sci-fi skein V drew a 5.0 rating and 13 share, with 13.9 million viewers tuning in, making it the highest-rated series debut of the new season. Reviews for the Warner Bros. show were stellar and audiences clearly checked in at 8 o'clock to see what the hype was all about.
