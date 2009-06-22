Primetime Ratings: U.S. Open Birdies, ‘Merlin' Bogeys on NBC

NBC Sports' coverage of the U.S. Open ran into primetime and earned a 1.7/6 from 7-8 p.m., winning the opening hour of primetime. The debut of Merlin finished second in the 8 and 9 p.m. hours while reruns of Fox's comedies took first place, giving Fox a close Sunday night win.

Following the Open at 7 p.m., CBS was second at 1.0/4 for 60 Minutes, which was first in viewers with 8.1 million. Fox and ABC tied at 0.8/3. Fox ran reruns of King of the Hill (0.7/3) and American Dad (0.9/3) while ABC programmed Just For Laughs (0.6/2) and America's Funniest Home Videos (0.9/3). A rerun of Reaper on the CW came in at 0.2/1.

Fox took first place at 8 with reruns of the Simpsons (1.8/6) and King of the Hill (1.5/5) earning a 1.7/6. NBC was next at 1.4/5 for the debut hour of Merlin. ABC and CBS tied at 1.1/4 with a rerun of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and a rerun of Million Dollar Password, respectively. Good Boy on the CW drew a 0.3/1.

Fox nabbed the night's top ratings at 2.0/6 with reruns of Family Guy (2.2/7) and American Dad (1.8/5). The second hour of Merlin grabbed a 1.4/4 on NBC. ABC and CBS tied again at 1.1/3 for Impact and a rerun of Cold Case, respectively. The second hour of Good Boy on the CW earned a 0.3/1.

CBS jumped into first at 10 with a rerun of Without A Trace pulling a 1.4/4. ABC and NBC tied for second at 1.2/4. ABC programmed Impact while NBC countered with a rerun of Law & Order.

On then night Fox took first with a 1.5/5, just ahead of NBC at 1.4/5. CBS was third at 1.2/4 but first in viewers with 6.9 million. ABC finished at 1.0/3. The CW was fifth with a 0.3/1.