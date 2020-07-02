Primetime Ratings: Univision Wins Wednesday Night Ratings Race

Univision won the Wednesday night primetime ratings race with a 0.5 and a 3 share, according to Nielsen overnights, adults ages 18-49. CBS, NBC and Fox tied three ways with a 0.4/3.

Univision's programming stayed pretty stagnant with Te Doy La Vida at a 0.5. Amor Eterno also at a 0.5. Como Tu No Hay Dos also at a .5.

CBS had Game On! at a 0.6, up a tick from last week's 0.5. Repeats of Seal Team and S.W.A.T took over the rest of prime. NBC had repeats of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. Fox had repeats of MasterChef.

ABC and Telemundo tied for third with a 0.3/2. ABC had repeats of The Goldbergs, Black-ish, The Conners and American Housewife before a new episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D which pulled a 0.3 for the network. Telemundo had Cennet down a tick from last week at a 0.3. 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and Enemigo Intimo 2 at a 0.3.

The CW pulled a 0.1 with Bulletproof.