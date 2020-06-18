Primetime Ratings: Univision Wins Wednesday

Univision had the top score in Wednesday prime, an uncommon win for a Spanish-language network. Te Doy La Vida and Amor Eterno led Univision to a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. In second were CBS, Fox and NBC at 0.4/3.

Fox, NBC and Univision shared the win the week before. Reruns dominated June 17.

Te Doy and Amor got flat 0.5s on Univision and Como Tu No Hay 2 slid 20% to 0.4.

CBS had Game On! up 20% to 0.6 and reruns of SEAL Team and SWAT.

Fox had a MasterChef repeat and Ultimate Tag down 20% to 0.4.

NBC had Chicago reruns.

ABC was just off the pace at 0.4/2. Film Toy Story 3 got a 0.4, down a tenth from Big Hero 6 last week, and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD a flat 0.3.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2. Cennet got a 0.3, as did 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos. La Reina del Sur 2 got a 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW posted a 0.1/1. The 100 got a 0.2 and Bulletproof a 0.1, both level with last week.