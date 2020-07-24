Primetime Ratings: Univision Tops Broadcast Bunch

Univision got the top score in Thursday ratings. The Spanish-language network posted a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. In second were ABC and CBS both at 0.4/3.

Te Doy La Vida fell 17% from the day before to 0.5. Medicos did a 0.4 and Como Tu No Hay 2 a 0.5, both level.

Related: Univision Premieres 'Quien Es la Mascara?' in August

ABC and CBS both had reruns across prime.

Fox, NBC and Telemundo all rated a 0.3/2.

Fox had the Celebrity Watch Party finale at 0.3, then a Beat Shazam rerun.

NBC had an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun, then the Blindspot finale at its usual 0.3, and a Law & Order: SVU repeat.

On Telemundo it was 0.3s for Exatlon Estados Unidos, Cennet and Enemigo Intimo 2. Exatlon and Cennet were flat and Enemigo gained a tenth.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Killer Camp got a flat 0.1 and a Masters of Illusion rerun followed.