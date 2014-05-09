Primetime Ratings: ‘Two and a Half Men’ Finale Down From Last Year

The season finale of CBS’ Two and a Half Men drew a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night, even with last week’s episode but down 40% from last season’s May 1 finale. CBS kicked off the night with Big Bang Theory, down 18% from last week at 3.7, but still finishing as the night’s top show. The Millers was even at 2.0. Bad Teacher shed one tenth at 1.3. Elementary declined one tenth to 1.5. CBS averaged a 2.0 rating and 6 share to finish as the night’s top network.

Declines were posted across most of broadcast, which faced stiff competition from the first night of the NFL draft on ESPN and NFL Network.

Fox finished second with a 1.5 / 5. Hell’s Kitchen was down one tenth from last week at 1.5. American Idol gained one tenth to 1.6. The series finale of Surviving Jack, which Fox canceled Wednesday, was up 20% from last week at 1.2.

ABC came in third with a 1.3 / 4. Grey’s Anatomy declined 12% from last week to 2.3. Black Box fell 15% to 1.1, losing 52% of its Grey’s lead-in.

NBC finished fourth at 1.0 / 3. Hollywood Game Night drew a 0.9 in its first appearance in the 8 p.m. Thursday time period. Two-hour special American Comedy Awards averaged a 1.0.

The CW averaged a 0.6 / 2. The Vampire Diaries declined one tenth from last week to 0.7. Reign was even with last week at 0.5. Both shows drew the same numbers in the network’s target 18-34 demo.