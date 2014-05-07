Upfronts 2014: Fox Cancels ‘Dads,’ ‘Enlisted,’ ‘Surviving Jack’

Fox has canceled freshman comedies Dads, Enlisted, and Surviving Jack. The move came one day after the network confirmed series orders for three new dramas and expanded the order for forthcoming comedy Mulaneyfrom six episodes to 16.

Dads, from producer Seth MacFarlane, last aired Feb. 11, during the Winter Olympics, when back-to-back episodes drew live-plus-same day Nielsen ratings of 1.1 and 1.0. Enlisted last aired March 28, drawing a 0.4.

Surviving Jack premiered March 27, lasting only six episodes on Thursday nights following American Idol. The May 1 episode drew a 1.0, losing 50% of its Idol lead-in.