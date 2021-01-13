Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ‘This Is Us’ Down But NBC Still Prevails

NBC got the win in Tuesday ratings on a soft night for broadcast. Thanks to This Is Us, NBC got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, ahead of the 0.5/3s put up by ABC, CBS and Fox.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist did a 0.4 on NBC and This Is Us a 0.9, both down a tenth of a point. Nurses gained a tenth for a 0.4.

ABC had the movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

CBS had reruns.

On Fox it was the season premieres of The Resident at 0.6 and Prodigal Son at 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both got a 0.3/2. Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at a flat 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija shot up 33% for a 0.4. Falsa Identidad got a level 0.3.

On Univision it was Vencer El Desamor up 25% to 0.5. Imperio de Mentiras got a 0.3 and Dulce Ambicion a 0.2, the pair flat.

The CW posted a 0.1/1. The premieres of Two-Sentence Horror Stories and Canadian drama Tricksters both got a 0.1.