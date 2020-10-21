Primetime Ratings Tuesday: Fox Wins With World Series Opener
Game One way down from 2019’s Game One
Fox won the Tuesday prime ratings race, the opener of the World Series, Dodgers versus Rays, propelling the network. Fox had a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 11 share. Tied for second were ABC and NBC both at 0.9/5.
Fox had baseball across prime, at 2.1, then 1.7, then 1.5. Game one got a 3.5 in 2018 and a 3.1 in 2019, that one with the Nationals against the Astros.
ABC had The Bachelorette at 1.1 and then 1.0 from 8 to 10 p.m., down 19% from its season starter, and a Supermarket Sweep rerun.
On NBC it was The Voice at 1.0 across two hours, down 17% from its season premiere, then Transplant at 0.6, double its last score.
CBS got a 0.4/2. Reruns led into The FBI Declassified at 0.4, way down from the 0.9 it did a week ago with an NFL lead in.
Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3, both down a tenth of a point, and Falsa Identidad at a level 0.2.
On Univision it was Medicos up 33% to 0.4, and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3 and Dulce Ambicion at 0.2, the latter two flat.
The CW got a 0.1/1. Swamp Thing and Tell Me a Story both scored a 0.1. Swamp Thing lost a tenth and Tell Me a Story stayed flat.
