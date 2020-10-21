Primetime Ratings Tuesday: Fox Wins With World Series Opener

Fox won the Tuesday prime ratings race, the opener of the World Series, Dodgers versus Rays, propelling the network. Fox had a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 11 share. Tied for second were ABC and NBC both at 0.9/5.

Fox had baseball across prime, at 2.1, then 1.7, then 1.5. Game one got a 3.5 in 2018 and a 3.1 in 2019, that one with the Nationals against the Astros.

ABC had The Bachelorette at 1.1 and then 1.0 from 8 to 10 p.m., down 19% from its season starter, and a Supermarket Sweep rerun.

On NBC it was The Voice at 1.0 across two hours, down 17% from its season premiere, then Transplant at 0.6, double its last score.

CBS got a 0.4/2. Reruns led into The FBI Declassified at 0.4, way down from the 0.9 it did a week ago with an NFL lead in.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3, both down a tenth of a point, and Falsa Identidad at a level 0.2.

On Univision it was Medicos up 33% to 0.4, and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3 and Dulce Ambicion at 0.2, the latter two flat.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Swamp Thing and Tell Me a Story both scored a 0.1. Swamp Thing lost a tenth and Tell Me a Story stayed flat.